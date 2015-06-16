Geddy Lee looks to live shows after final Rush tour

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has given thought to how the band could extend their live career beyond their final tour.

He reveals his thinking in the cover story of Rolling Stone – marking the first time the Canadian giants have received the rite-of-passage honour.

They’re currently on the road on what’s been described as the “last major tour of this magnitude” as drummer Neil Peart wants to focus more on family life, and he’s suffering from tendonitis, while guitarist Alex Lifeson is dealing with arthritis in his hands.

Lee tells Rolling Stone: “It’s most likely our last tour – I couldn’t put it any more accurately. I can’t say for sure.

“But it doesn’t mean we don’t want to work together still, it doesn’t mean we won’t do another creative project. I’ve got ideas for shows we could do that don’t involve a tour.”

Magazine editors joke that the cover feature is “happening well before the actual year 2112” – but they accept the honour is well overdue.

They say: “It’s been more than four decades since the band formed its current lineup and 34 years since its commercial breakthrough, 1981’s Moving Pictures – but the Canadian trio is moving as close as ever to pop culture’s centre, with a hit documentary, Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and more.”

The “final” tour continues, with Rush’s hometown shows in Toronto to be filmed for a future live release:

Jun 17: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jun 19: Toronto, Air Canada Centre, ON

Jun 21: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 23: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jun 25: Philadelphia The Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 27: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jun 29: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 09: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 11: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 13: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT

Jul 15: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Jul 17: Vancouver, Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 19: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Jul 21: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 23: San Jose Sap Center At San Jose, CA

Jul 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Jul 27: Phoenix UA Airways Center, AZ

Jul 30: Irvine Meadows Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA