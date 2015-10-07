Geddy Lee is special guest on Prog Magazine Radio Show Tonight

Tune into the Prog Magazine Radio Show tonight for news on all things Rush!

Our guest tonight is Geddy Lee of Rush, who picks a few of his favourites songs that inspired him to start playing and form a band, and tells stories of how he camped out overnight to get Yes tickets as a teenager. Plus, there’s some news on his beloved Blue Jays and what’s next for Rush…

Tune into the show tonight from 9pm-11pm. You can listen on www.teamrockradio.com, via the Radio Player and Tune-In App, via our new TeamRock Radio App or on iTunes Radio.