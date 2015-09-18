Gazpacho detail 9th album Molok

Gazpacho will release their ninth album, Molok, on October 23.

And they’ve launched a stream of lead track Know Your Time from the follow-up to 2014 studio album Demon and later live package Night Of The Demon.

Keyboardist Thomas Andersen says: “Molok is about a man that, sometime around 1920, decides that wherever anyone worships a God, they always seem to be worshipping stone in some form. Whether it’s a grand cathedral, the stone in Mecca or Stonehenge, God seems to have been chased by his worshipers into stone, never to return.

“This harkens back to Norwegian folk myths, where, if a troll was exposed to sunlight, it would turn to stone. But it also reflects the way God has been incommunicado for a very long time.”

The record features a guest appearance by Norwegian music archaeologist Gjermund Kolltveit, who plays recreations of stone age instruments on the closing track Molok Rising.

Molok will be issued via Kscope and is available to pre-order on CD and vinyl. The band will tour Europe in October with labelmates Iamthemorning.

Molok tracklist

Park Bench The Master’s Voice Bela Kiss Know Your Time Choir Of Ancestors ABC Algorithm Alarm Molok Rising

Oct 24: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 25: Bydgoszcz Klub Kuznia, Poland

Oct 27: Berlin Maschinenhaus, Berlin

Oct 28: Essen Zech Carl, Germany

Oct 30: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Oct 31: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 01: London O2 Academy Islington, UK