Gary Numan for intimate club tour

Gary Numan has confirmed an intimate club tour to take place between his upcoming festival appearances.
He’ll perform in smaller venues between June 21 and July 3, sandwiched by his set at Body And Soul in Ireland on June 21 and Sonisphere at Knebworth on July 4.
He also plays the inaugural Alt Fest on August 16 and a standalone show at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on November 28.
Promoters say: “The tour will give fans the chance to see Gary play in intimate settings not seen in the UK for decades.”
Tickets are on sale now via the usual outlets.
Tour dates
Jun 23: Chester Live Rooms
Jun 24: Cambridge Junction
Jun 25: Norwich Waterfront
Jun 26: Reading Sub 89
Jun 28: Exeter Phoenix Centre
Jun 30: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Jul 01: Preston 53 Degrees
Jul 02: Leamington Spa Assembly
Jul 03: Holmfirth Picturedrome