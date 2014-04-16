Gary Numan for intimate club tour

Gary Numan has confirmed an intimate club tour to take place between his upcoming festival appearances.

He’ll perform in smaller venues between June 21 and July 3, sandwiched by his set at Body And Soul in Ireland on June 21 and Sonisphere at Knebworth on July 4.

He also plays the inaugural Alt Fest on August 16 and a standalone show at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on November 28.

Promoters say: “The tour will give fans the chance to see Gary play in intimate settings not seen in the UK for decades.”

Tickets are on sale now via the usual outlets.

Jun 23: Chester Live Rooms

Jun 24: Cambridge Junction

Jun 25: Norwich Waterfront

Jun 26: Reading Sub 89

Jun 28: Exeter Phoenix Centre

Jun 30: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Jul 01: Preston 53 Degrees

Jul 02: Leamington Spa Assembly

Jul 03: Holmfirth Picturedrome