Gary Holt calls Slayer’s last-ever show “a whirlwind of emotions"

Slayer guitarist Gary Holt has reflected on the band's final show and has called it “a whirlwind of emotions for all four of us.”

They brought the curtain down on their legendary career at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night with an epic 20-track set, wrapping up with a blistering performance of Angel Of Death.

On Instagram, Holt thanks his bandmates, their crew and the fans – and also pays tribute to late Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman who died in 2013.

Holt says: “Now that the final show has come and gone, I just want to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported me stepping into this monster called Slayer.

“Last night was a whirlwind of emotions for all four of us. I want to thank Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph and Kerry King. I will miss so much more than just sharing a stage with you guys.

"I’ll miss the jokes, the penalty shots for our onstage fuck-ups, the philosophical discussions, the fart jokes, the millions of laughs, the songs, the bus ride movies and more shots. Massive love to all three of you.”

Holt goes on to thank the Slayer crew who made their Final Campaign possible and adds: “To the Slayer fans, thanks for making me feel welcome, it’s been a special and magnificent metal journey.

“Three epidurals, seven cortisone injections, trigger point injections, all to keep me in raging mode. Worth every second of the pain. Forever honoured to have been a part of this band.”

He adds: “But I never wanted this. Jeff Hanneman should have been there. I just held down the fort for him. And Lisa Holt, your support meant everything to me. Love you after forever.

“And all my boys in Exodus, you are my family, and this wayward son is coming home! New Exodus is a world destroyer. See you in Europe in February!”

Slayer recently released their concert film and short movie compilation The Repentless Killogy after it premiered in cinemas around the world at the start of November.