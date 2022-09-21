Garbage unveil plans for expansive new compilation, Anthology

With tongue in cheek, Shirley Manson hails upcoming 35-track Garbage compilation as a testament to "our terrifying ability as a group to withstand ritual humiliation on a regular basis"

Garbage
Garbage will release an expansive, career-spanning 35-track compilation titled Anthology next month.

The album will emerge on October 28 via BMG/Stunvolume.

In a statement accompanying the news, vocalist Shirley Manson says, “This anthology is testimony to almost three decades of creative work together, our collective tenacity and our terrifying ability as a group to withstand ritual humiliation on a regular basis.

“Regardless of the inevitable shifts and tides within the music industry, we are surprised to find ourselves still here, making records and touring the globe. It is in no small part as a result of the astounding fan support we receive.

“Our love and gratitude to all, for everything.”

The album will be released on double transparent yellow vinyl and 2CD editions, in addition to streaming platforms.

The tracklist for Anthology is:

Disc 1

1. Vow
2. Subhuman
3. Only Happy When It Rains
4. Queer
5. Stupid Girl
6. Milk
7. #1 Crush
8. Push It
9. I Think I’m Paranoid
10. Special
11. When I Grow Up
12. The Trick Is To Keep Breathing
13. You Look So Fine
14. The World Is Not Enough
15. Androgyny
16. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)
17. Breaking Up the Girl
18. Shut Your Mouth

Disc 2

1. Why Do You Love Me
2. Bleed Like Me
3. Sex Is Not the Enemy
4. Run Baby Run
5. Tell Me Where It Hurts
6. Witness To Your Love
7. Blood For Poppies
8. Battle In Me
9. Automatic Systematic Habit
10. Big Bright World
11. Control
12. Empty
13. Magnetized
14. Even Though Our Love Is Doomed
15. No Horses
16. The Men Who Rule The World
17. No Gods No Masters

Garbage will play alongside Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Weezer and more at the We Can Survive festival in Los Angeles on October 22.

