Gandalf's Fist to release special edition of Songs From The Solway

Cumbrian prog rockers Gandalf's Fist have announced that they will release a special edition of their 2011 EP Songs From The Solway early next year.

The eight track EP has been remixed, remastered and revamped as a new physical release in a professionally pressed CD digipak, showcases with stunning new artwork and a captivating full-colour booklet that unfurls the historic narratives of the folklore of Northern England.

"It’s fantastic to be able to finally give this record the release it deserves," explains the band's Dean Marsh. "Some of these songs from the first few months of the band’s inception are really fun and have perhaps remained hidden deep within the well of our discography! The EP also actually contains one of our favourite tracks from the early days in the epic track The Regency Rascal."

You can view the new abum artwork below.

Pre-order Songs From The Solway Special Edition.