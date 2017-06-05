Gandalf’s Fist to reissue Universal Wanderer

Gandalf’s Fist have announced that they will reissue their 2013 album A Day In The Life Of A Universal Wanderer later this year.

The deluxe edition will be fully remixed and remastered and feature re-recorded narrative tracks from British actor Mark Benton. In addition, the record will include new track The Stowaway And The Endless Night which is described as “an 11 minute opus originally omitted from the original release.”

A Day In The Life Of A Universal Wanderer will also feature a brand new cover commissioned by German artist Thomas Huth who worked with the band previously on 2014’s A Forest Of Fey and 2016’s The Clockwork Fable.

Gandalf’s Fist frontman Dean Marsh says: “This is the album people seem to have been desperate for us to re-release on CD format and we were reluctant to do so until we could finally do it right and do it justice.

“This is not a pointless ‘CGI-Yoda’ retrospective tinkering, we’ve retained the main core of what we originally created, but now with a bit more sheen and more energy. It now works as a cohesive piece.”

He adds: “A real thrill for me was to hear the synth violin sections being re-recorded by orchestral musicians – it’s those little touches that have lifted the record to another level.

“I think we’ve finally got it to a stage where we’re proud to let it sit on the shelf next to our last two albums!”

A Day In The Life Of A Universal Wanderer will be released on September 18. Pre-orders are now available via the band’s website, including limited edition t-shirt packages.

