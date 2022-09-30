Gandalf's Fist stream brand new single Sacrament

By Jerry Ewing
Cumbrian steampunk prog rockers Gandlf's Fist will release eighth album Widdershins later this year

Cumbrian prog rockers Gandalf’s Fist have streamed their brand new single Sacrament, which you can listen to below.

Th single is the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album. Widdershins, which will be released on November 12.

"It’s fantastic to give everyone a little tease of the album with Sacrament, it’s definitely one of the most rollicking songs we’ve done in a while, however it certainly doesn’t reveal the musical direction of the entire album; it’s not a one-trick pony and has plenty of diverse twists and turns to discover," says multi-instrumentalist Dean Marsh.

"The vinyl release is going to be fantastic addition, we structured the planning/production of this record with four distinct sides of a double-LP in mind, so it really finds its true medium here. We’re looking at doing an even more limited run than usual so it’s really shaping up to be a tasty little collector’s item in its own right!"

Widdershins will be available at a special discounted rate on digipak, as part of limited t-Shirt bundles and a special deluxe collectors’ box during this pre-order phase.

Pre-order Widdershins.

Gandalf's Fist: Widdershins
1. Sacrament
2. Widdershins
3. The Haruspex
4. Dreamcatcher
5. Wisp
6. Man of Signs
7. Witchmonger
8. Cave

