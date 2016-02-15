Gandalf’s Fist name Clockwork Fable actors

Gandalf’s Fist have named Gremlins star Zach Galligan, Early Doors actor Mark Benton and Doctor Who cast member Tim Munro among the spoken-voice performers who’ll appear on their next concept album.

The Clockwork Fable, a three-disc work, will also feature Paul Barnhill, Bill Fellows and Paul Kavanagh, plus returning artist Alicia Marsh. A list of musical guests will be unveiled in due course.

Frontman Dean Marsh says: “We’re over the moon to announce Mark Benton has become a part of our weird and wonderful world. He has been instrumental in getting this album to the level it is, so we’d like to send him a massive thanks.”

The band’s sixth release, described as “a steampunk tale of deception and discovery,” is set in the underground dictatorship of Cogtopolis, where The Primarch sits as absolute ruler and The Aperture, long-sealed, is the only means of escape.

Galligan says: “I’ve always wanted to be on a concept album, so I was thrilled when Gandalf’s Fist asked me to contribute to their exciting new work. I just hope that I did the piece justice.”

Labelling The Clockwork Fable “an ambitious” project, Munro comments: “I’ve been in Doctor Who twice in my career but playing the Tinkerman tops it. It was a terrific script to match the brilliant music – Gandalf’s Fist have created an underground maze of a world that will draw the audience into its complexity.”

Marsh also says: “Every single person I’ve met in this process has been warm, welcoming and enthusiastic for what we’re trying to do. I can’t wait for everyone to hear Bill Fellows berating a sentient clockwork infant about festival supplies.”

Pre-orders for the follow-up to 2014’s A Forest Of Fey can be placed at an earlybird discount price.

Dramatic cast

**Mark Benton: **The Lamplighter

Zach Galligan: The Steam Ranger

Tim Munro: The Tinker

Alicia Marsh: Eve

**Paul Barnhill: **Pastor Simon

Bill Fellows: Armistead/Nightkeeper Spy

**Paul Kavanagh: **The Primarch