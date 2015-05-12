Galley Beggar plan live dates

Galley Beggar have confirmed three UK dates in May and June, and plan to add many more in the near future.

They’ll tour to support third album Silence & Tears, which was launched last week via Rise Above Records.

The band’s stated aim with the title, produced by Liam Watson, was to “imagine the next phase of English folk rock.”

Now Galley Beggar say: “Silence & Tears became everything we’d imagined and more. We can’t wait to get out there and start performing the tracks live. We’re in the early stages of arranging some more intimate gigs in the coming months – so keep an eye out for these.”

May 25: London Constitution

May 30: Wessex Folk Festival

Jun 28: Leigh Folk Festival

Tracklist