Galahad to reissue Sleepers on vinyl

Galahad have announced they will reissue their third album, Sleepers, on vinyl for the very first time. The new double vinyl version will be released through Polish label Oskar on June 1. The album has been remastered by Threshold's Karl Groom and features additional material.

Sleepers was released in 1995, and has never been available on vinyl before. It was released at a time of considerable momentum for the band, on the back of 1991's Nothing Is Written and having just won BBC Radio One's Rock War, however its production stalled that momentum.

"The album was recorded, engineered and mixed by Tony Arnold, a cohort of Robert Fripp/King Crimson at the time and therein was the difficulty," the band explain. "Tony was recommended to the band in 1991 because of his work with Robert and association with EG records which appealed to the band. However, unbeknown to Galahad and because of Tony’s commitments to other projects the whole Sleepers album project became an extremely long and arduous journey culminating in Wild West style stand off when the final ‘tranche’ of money was exchanged for the album master and master tapes in Spring 1995.

"It also caused considerable stress amongst the members and even their respective partners and also became the most expensive album to date that the band have ever recorded, which was compounded by the fact that the band had no record deal at this point and were totally self-funded. Funds were borrowed from family and friends to pay for the ongoing recording sessions with no product to sell until its eventual release, which seemed like an eternity at the time."

Sleepers will be available as a double gatefold LP on standard 180g black or white vinyl directly from the band's website or newly updated official Bandcamp site.

(Image credit: Galahad)

Galahad: Sleepers

1. Sleepers

2. Julie Anne

3. Live And Learn

4. Dentist Song

5. Pictures Of Bliss

6. Before, After And Beyond

7. Exorcising Demons

8. Middleground

9. Suffering In Silence

10. Amaranth

11. Pictures Of Bliss (Alternate Version)

12. Exorcising Demons (2015 Version)