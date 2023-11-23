Galahad and IO Earth announced as headline acts for Prog For Peart

Galahad and IO Earth have been announced for 2024's Prog For Peart in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. The charity event will take place on July 12 and 13 at The Northcourt and will raise money to help combat Glioblastoma Multiforme, the rare form of brain cancer that Rush drummer Neil Peart died from.

Galahad were set to headline this year's event but were replaced by Cosmograf when they had to withdraw due to "unforeseen circumstances". Now the band join Birmingham progressive rockers IO Earth along with Scots proggers Comedy Of Errors, Rain, League Of Lights, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, IT, Drifting Sun and more on a bill that will feature a total of 14 bands over the two nights.

"We were originally scheduled to play at the 2023 event, and I actually did attend and had a superb time," says Galahad frontman Stu Nicholson. "But fate had already intervened and prevented the band from playing. We were all disappointed not to be able to perform in the end and that's why we were so determined to rectify that. When Mark rand me and said 'Ok, what about the 2024 Prog For Peart, I didn't even have to think about it and the rest of the guys were just as enthusiastic."

Entry is £100 (plus. a£5 booking fee) for the full weekend as well as day tickets, and camping and streaming options as well. All profits will go to the Headcase Cancer Trust.

Get tickets.