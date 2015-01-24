Furyon announce UK tour

Brighton outfit Furyon have announced dates for a UK headlining tour in March in support of their second album, Lost Salvation.

Due February 23 via Dream Records in the UK and Cargo Records for the rest of Europe, the follow-up to 2012’s Gravitas was recorded in Atlanta and Brighton with producers Rick Beato (Shinedown, Fozzy) and Ken ‘GL’ Lanyon.

Brighton previewed Lost Salvation with the video for the lead track, Four Walls, which the band says “was the first song to be written for the new album. It represents repression and is an insight into one’s imprisoned-like state.”

A 5-date UK tour begins March 20 in Harlow, with stops in Brighton, Glasgow, London and Edinburgh, with more shows to be announced.

Furyon are featured on the cover CD with the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine; subscribers to the magazine will also receive an exclusive four-track EP by the band.

Mar 20: Harlow The Square

Mar 22: Brighton The Concorde 2

Mar 24: Glasgow The Audio

Mar 29: London The Barfly

Mar 30: Edinburgh Bannerman’s Live