Furyon detail Lost Salvation

Rockers Furyon have revealed the tracklist and artwork for their upcoming second album.

Titled Lost Salvation, it will launch on February 23 via Dream Records in the UK and Cargo Records for the rest of Europe. An international release date will be issued in due course.

They previously issued a promo for These Four Walls which is featured on the cover CD with the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine. Subscribers to the magazine will also receive an exclusive four-track EP by the band. Get it here.

The band: vocalist Matt Mitchell, bassist Alex ‘Nickel’ Bowen, drummer Lee Farmery and guitarists Luca Faraone and Tiago Rosado previously said of the track: “These Four Walls was the first song to be written for the new album. It represents repression and is an insight into one’s imprisoned-like state.”

Lost Salvation is the follow-up to their 2012 debut Gravitas.

Lost Salvation tracklist