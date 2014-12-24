Furyon shake These Four Walls

Furyon have released the first video from the band’s second album, Lost Salvation. Out on January 26, the album is the follow-up to 2012’s Gravitas.

“These Four Walls was the first song to be written for the new album”, say the band. “The song represents repression and is an insight into one’s imprisoned-like state. The performance video was shot and produced by Video Ink. Furyon want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and see you in 2015.”

The song is also featured on Ones to Watch, a compilation CD of new acts with high hopes for 2015, which will be covered mounted with issue 206 of Classic Rock, available from December 31. Subscribers to the magazine will also receive an exclusive four-track Lost Salvation EP.