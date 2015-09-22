Funeral For a Friend upgrade Glasgow shows

Funeral For A Friend have upgraded the venue for the Glasgow leg of their Last Chance To Dance Tour.

The Welsh rockers were due to play two nights at the city’s Garage in April next year, but demand for tickets has led them to move both shows to the city’s bigger O2 ABC.

FFAF announced earlier this year that they had reached their “natural end” and that they would embark on a farewell tour in 2016.

They say: “We are absolutely blown away by the response to our final tour as a band. We have been able to move the two Glasgow shows to a bigger venue so if you have tickets already they are still valid.

“For everyone in England, there are less than 300 tickets left for each night in Birmingham and these should be all gone by week’s end. So if you wish to see us one final time and you missed out in London or Manchester we’d love to see you at one of these shows.”

The tour will see FFAF play their albums Hours and Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation on consecutive nights in each city.

Extra tickets for the Glasgow shows go on sale at 9am tomorrow (September 23).

Feb 11: Brisbane Brightside, Australia

Feb 12: Brisbane Brightside, Australia

Feb 13: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia

Feb 14: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia

Feb 16: Melbourne Richmond Central Club, Australia

Feb 17: Melbourne Richmond Central Club, Australia

Mar 23: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 24: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 25: Berlin Magnet, Germany

Mar 26: Berlin Magnet, Germany

Mar 28: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Mar 29: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Mar 30: Wiesbaden Shlachtof, Germany

Mar 31: Wiesbaden Shlachtof, Germany

Apr 02: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Apr 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Apr 05: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Apr 06: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Apr 08: Manchester Ritz, UK

Apr 09: Manchester Ritz, UK

Apr 10: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK (new venue)

Apr 11: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK (new venue)

Apr 13: Birmingham Institute, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

Apr 15: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Apr 16: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK