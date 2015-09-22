Funeral For a Friend upgrade Glasgow shows

Funeral For A Friend have upgraded the venue for the Glasgow leg of their Last Chance To Dance Tour.
The Welsh rockers were due to play two nights at the city’s Garage in April next year, but demand for tickets has led them to move both shows to the city’s bigger O2 ABC.
FFAF announced earlier this year that they had reached their “natural end” and that they would embark on a farewell tour in 2016.
They say: “We are absolutely blown away by the response to our final tour as a band. We have been able to move the two Glasgow shows to a bigger venue so if you have tickets already they are still valid.
“For everyone in England, there are less than 300 tickets left for each night in Birmingham and these should be all gone by week’s end. So if you wish to see us one final time and you missed out in London or Manchester we’d love to see you at one of these shows.”
The tour will see FFAF play their albums Hours and Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation on consecutive nights in each city.
Extra tickets for the Glasgow shows go on sale at 9am tomorrow (September 23).
FFAF FINAL TOUR DATES 2016
Feb 11: Brisbane Brightside, Australia
Feb 12: Brisbane Brightside, Australia
Feb 13: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia
Feb 14: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia
Feb 16: Melbourne Richmond Central Club, Australia
Feb 17: Melbourne Richmond Central Club, Australia
Mar 23: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Mar 24: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Mar 25: Berlin Magnet, Germany
Mar 26: Berlin Magnet, Germany
Mar 28: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 29: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 30: Wiesbaden Shlachtof, Germany
Mar 31: Wiesbaden Shlachtof, Germany
Apr 02: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Apr 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Apr 05: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Apr 06: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Apr 08: Manchester Ritz, UK
Apr 09: Manchester Ritz, UK
Apr 10: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK (new venue)
Apr 11: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK (new venue)
Apr 13: Birmingham Institute, UK
Apr 14: Birmingham Institute, UK
Apr 15: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK
Apr 16: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK