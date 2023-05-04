Frost* announce their first ever live Blu-ray

UK prog rockers Frost* have announced that they will release their first ever live Blu-ray, Island Live, through Tigermoth records on June 19. The three-disc set features two CDS and a Blu-ray. The band have also released a video trailer for the new release which you can watch below.

The live set was recorded on the band's recent five-date tour of the UK in support of 2021's Day And Age album, at the band's gig at Bath's Komedia in November of last year. The tour saw drummer Craig Blundell rejoin Jem Godfrey, John Mitchell and Nathan Young for the live dates.

"I keep listening out for the thundering hooves of the four horsemen of the apocalypse at the moment because we’ve finally managed to complete an actual film of a Frost gig," exclaims Godfrey.

"From the first day that we got together to start writing our fourth album Day And Age to the moment we walked onstage to play it in front of a sold out Bath Komedia with cameras rolling, I’d get quite emotional if I stopped to think about the three year journey… But thankfully my memory’s not what it was so I’ve already forgotten most what we had to do to make all this happen.

"We are not habitual live performers so this film we’ve made serves a dual purpose: firstly as an important early 21st century historical record of four elderly men desperately trying to look cool whilst singing a song about a chess playing zombie, but more importantly as an repeatable ambassador for our somewhat… concise UK tour.

"I hope this will enable the Frost fans who weren’t able to get to any of the gigs for whatever reason to experience the Island Live tour first hand wherever they are in the world. And yes, Milliontown really is about a chess playing zombie. It seemed like a good idea at the time."

Island Live will be available to pre-order from tomorrow from the Tigermoth store. Pre-orders get two extra previously unreleased tracks on the CD.

(Image credit: Tiger Moth)

Frost*: Island Live

1. Day And Age

2. Terrestrial

3. Black Light Machine

4. Dear Dead Days

5. Skywards

6. Island Life

7. Hyperventilate

8. Milliontown

9. Heartstrings

10. Repeat To Fade