From snow globes to skateboards - Slayer look back at 37 years of swag

Slayer have released a new video where they look back at some of their favourite band-related merchandise.

It’s the latest in an interview series where they’ve been looking back on their legendary 37 year career as they prepare to call it a day.

In the new video, the band chat about everything from snow globes and beer steins, to Slayer-branded skateboards, album packaging and bikes – and their relationship with Vans.

Vocalist and guitarist Tom Araya says: “The very first offer we had was from Vans. They reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we want to do a Slayer Vans shoe.’ We were like, ‘Cool!’

“They did the original Van leather black shoe with blood splatter on the bottom and it sold!”

Guitarist Kerry Kings adds: “Something I think is cool is that big dye-cast eagle that Nuclear Blast put out for Repentless. That is really fucking sweet.”

Scion's epic Slayer-inspired car from 2014 also gets a look in.

Check out the full video below.

Slayer will head out on the next leg of their farewell tour across North America with Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse throughout May.

They’ll then return to Europe for further show this summer, including sets art Sweden Rock, Download UK, Graspop Metal Meeting and Hellfest.