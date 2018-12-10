Slayer add further 2019 dates to their final tour

Slayer have announced further dates for next year’s final tour.

The band have been out on the road throughout 2018 for their last-ever tour – and today they’ve revealed another 16 dates which will take place across the North America in May.

The new run will get under way on May 2 at the Ak-Chin Amphitheatre in Phoenix and conclude with a set at the Xfinity Centre, Mansfield, on the 25th of the month.

For this run, Slayer will be joined by Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse.

In addition, Slayer have released a new video looking back at the band’s career.

A statement reads: “Tom Araya and Kerry King talk about getting their first record deal and the release of Show No Mercy; Tom, Kerry and Paul Bostaph remember Paul's first meeting with the band and his subsequent audition to be Slayer's drummer.”

Check out Slayer’s new tour dates below along with the video documentary.

Slayer are featured on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

The cover features pictures of 1500 Slayer fans, with the issue also including a souvenir poster of the cover and a 100-page Slayer collector’s book, featuring more than 15 years of classic interviews.

Slayer May 2019 North American tour - with Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse

May 02: Phoenix Ak-Chin Amphitheatre, AZ

May 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

May 05: El Paso UTEP/Don Haskins Center, TX

May 07: Edinburg Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX

May 08: Dallas The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 10: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

May 11: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

May 13: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

May 14: Columbia Merriweasther Post Pavilion, MD

May 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

May 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

May 19: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Center, MI

May 20: Youngstown Covel Centre, OH

May 22: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

May 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 25: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA