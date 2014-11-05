Slayer car ready to make music on the road

Scion have released a video of their Slayer-inspired car which details some of the equipment that comes with the special-edition vehicle.

The company, a division of Toyota, previously stated it would feature state of the art equipment to listen to music. Now they’ve revealed the car comes with guitar and mic inputs enabling people to make music on their travels.

The multimedia machine also features custom Marshall-themed enclosures, sword handle brake lever, a silver skull gearstick, Pioneer sound system, Marshall-themed seats and a backlit Slayer logo on the rear bumper. View the video below.

Guitarist Kerry King previously stated the car would enable the band to reach new audiences.

He said: “Our fans are going to be excited when we reveal what a metal-inspired Scion tC looks like. Working with Scion has given us another way to reach new audiences and inspire them to keep going down their own paths.”

The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2009’s World Painted Blood. It will be their first recording without late guitarist Jeff Hanneman.