Slayer's Metal Eagle version of Repentless

Slayer will launch a limited-edition version of 11th album Repentless in a Metal Eagle case, complete with exclusive bonus material.

The thrash icons’ first album without late guitarist Jeff Hanneman will arrive on September 11, with the special edition limited to 3000 units worldwide.

The band described it as their “heaviest release ever – literally” because it weighs seven pounds and measures 15 inches long, 17 inches high and three inches deep.

Guitairst Kerry King recently outlined details of the follow-up to 2009’s World Painted Blood, saying of the title track: “I call Repentless the Hannemanthem – I wrote that for Jeff.”

The Metal Eagle is available for pre-order now. Slayer tour the UK with Anthrax and Kvelertack in November:

Nov 21: Newport Centre

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavillion

Nov 24: Manchester Apollo

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton