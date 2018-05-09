Frightened Rabbit appeal for information on missing frontman Scott Hutchison

Scottish band Frightened Rabbit have launched an appeal for information on the whereabouts of their frontman, Scott Hutchison. He is believed to be in Edinburgh, though has not been seen since leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at 1am on Wednesday 09 May.

Hutchison's family reported him missing earlier this morning, and now Edinburgh police are appealing for information on his whereabouts. They are asking anyone with information regarding his status to call Police Scotland on 101.

Inspector Graeme Dignan tells the BBC: "We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

"If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

"I'd also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends or with police, to let us know he is alright."

He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

The band issued a statement on Twitter, in which they said they believed Hutchison may be "fragile".

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).May 9, 2018

This statement was issued after Hutchison left a series of tweets on his own account which concerned his bandmates.

Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.May 8, 2018

Please contact Police Scotland on 101 if you have any information about Hutchison or his whereabouts.