Frehley streams Joker cover

Ace Frehley has made his cover version of Steve Miller's The Joker available to stream.

The track is taken from the original Kiss guitarist’s upcoming solo album Space Invader, released on August 18. His first solo album since 2009’s Anomaly, it also features 11 original tracks.

Frehley said he was initially resistant to the idea of recording the cover version – but he’s thrilled with how it turned out. Earlier this week he revealed plans to record a covers album with guests including Slash, Mike McCready and Lita Ford.

Space Invader tracklist