Freedom To Glide release video for new single Broken Road

British prog duo Freedom To Glide have released a promo video for their new single Broken Road, which you can watch below.

The new album and single continue the war and conflict theme that have coloured the band's previous releases, the 2012 The Wait EP, 2013's Rain album, and 2016's Fall, and this is echoed in the band's new video.

"We are planning on releasing our new album Seed in February 2019," says Freedom To Glide's Pete Riley, who is joined in the band by Andy Nixon.

For more information, check the Freedom To Glide Facebook page.