Freedom To Glide announce shell shock EP

Freedom To Glide have released a trailer for upcoming EP Sick To Death, which deals with the concept of shell shock during the First World War.

It follows well-received debut album Rain, launched on Remembrence Day last year by collaborators Pete Riley and Andy Nixon. It was inspired by the experiences of Riley’s grandfather, Corporal Robert Wilson, who survived the conflict.

Riley tells Prog: “There’s a subtle but conscious shift in music style with Sick To Death – but it’s still very much the band our fans have come to know.

“It’s a story we felt had to be met head-on, and with the respect and sensitivity it deserves.”

They’re currently shooting a video for lead track A Better Way, which will be released alongside the EP on November 5. The four-track title is available for pre-order now.

