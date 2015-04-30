Frank Wyatt and friends seek Zeitgeist funding

Happy The Man multi-instrumentalist Frank Wyatt has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his latest Pedal Giant Animals project.

He’s collaborating with a host of artists including his Oblivion Sun bandmate Stan Whitaker. They’re aiming to raise $7500 to fund the work.

They say on their Kickstarter page: “This recording project started out as an idea for a Happy The Man reunion CD, but evolved to include many other musicians – so another Pedal Giants Animals project was born.

“The music will be produced in the studios of the respective artists and at Crafty Hands Studio using state of the art recording technologies as well as some old school hardware and techniques.”

Wyatt and Whitaker will be joined on Zeitgeist by Kit Watkins, Rick Kennell, Mike Beck, Cliff Fortney, Ron Riddle, David Rosenthal, Joe Bergamini, Bill Plummer, Bill Brasso, David Hughes, Chris Mack and Peter Princiotto.

A total of 10 track titles have been revealed so far, with more to be added later: