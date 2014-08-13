Frank Iero goes Joyriding

Former My Chemical Romance man Frank Iero has released his track Joyriding for streaming.

It’s taken from his debut solo work, Stomachaches due on August 26 under the name FrnkIero And The Cellebration.

He said previously that the album was inspired by a painful condition which worsened in 2012, adding: “These songs were all mine. They started inside me as these wretched stomachaches and I had to dig them out of me in order to survive. They were my disease, and ultimately became my cure.”

Iero’s former MCR colleague Gerard Way has also launched a solo career.

FrnkIero And The Collaboration begin a 25-date North American tour on August 25, while Way will play the Reading festival on August 22 and the Leeds festival the following day.

Stomachaches tracklist