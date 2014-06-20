Ex-MCR Iero gets Stomach aches

Former My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has confirmed the launch of his first project since the band split last year – and he's revealed it was inspired by his own digestive system.

He plays every instrument except the drums on Stomachaches, to be released under the name FrnkIero And The Cellebration.

He says: “In 2012 I started to experience an increase in my already painful digestive issues, and my creative side started to wither under the weight of not ever feeling well.

“I turned my basement office into a makeshift studio – and every time I felt the pain coming on I’d go downstairs and hammer out an idea. After a few months I had, for the first time in my life, written a large grip of songs completely alone and without any expectations or plans of what they would be for.

“These songs were all mine. They started inside me as these wretched stomachaches and I had to dig them out of me in order to survive. They were my disease, and ultimately became my cure.”

Iero says the theme of the record is “a yearning for love and acceptance, and a longing for a place in which you feel you may finally belong.” But he adds: “Sometimes you find solace in the realisation that you might not belong anywhere, and draw a certain power from that.”

Stomachaches is released via Staple Records in August 26 and Iero will take a live lineup of the band across the UK started the following month. Former bandmate Gerard Way recently confirmed his own solo album would be launched in the autumn.

Stomachaches tracklist