Fourteen Genesis albums set for vinyl reissue

A total of 14 Genesis studio albums will be reissued on heavyweight vinyl next month via UMC / Virgin EMI.

Trespass (1970), Nursery Cryme (1971), Foxtrot (1972), Selling England By The Pound (1973), The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (1974), A Trick Of The Tail (1976), Wind & Wuthering (1976), …And Then There Were Three (1978), Duke (1980), Abacab (1981), Genesis (1983), Invisible Touch (1986), We Can’t Dance (1991) and Calling All Stations (1997) will all feature the original artwork and come with a download card.

The only record not included in the series is the band’s 1968 debut From Genesis To Revelation.

All 14 albums will be available to purchase from August 3, with the US and Canada receiving The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, Genesis, Invisible Touch, We Can’t Dance and Calling All Stations this autumn, on a date still to be confirmed.

In addition, the entire collection will also be available in a bundle. All are now available for pre-order.