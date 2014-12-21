Former Megadeth duo recruit Scar The Martyr singer

A new report suggests former Megadeth members Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover have recruited ex-Scar the Martyr singer Henry Derek Bonner for their new band.

The duo announced their departure from Megadeth last month within hours of each other and, this past week revealed they were working with an “awesome” new singer for the as-yet-unnamed project.

Blabbermouth broke the news of Bonner’s addition to the lineup while fans await a formal announcement from the band.

Drover has since responded to the story, telling Brave Words: “No idea where that came from. It didn’t come from anybody in my camp. When we are ready, we will be making a full press release on everything.”

The singer announced his exit from Scar The Martyr in April, saying his decision was “due to personal differences, artistic direction, business decisions, etc, etc. I’ve given it a year of my life and now it’s time to move on. Many thanks to all of the fans & friends that have shown their support. Furthermore, I will continue making music in many forms as well as pursuing a new band with King (God Seed) & Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle) My very best wishes to STM and their future success.”

Scar the Martyr formed in 2013 as a side project for former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison; the band includes former Strapping Young Lad guitarist Jed Simon, former Darkest Hour guitarist Kris Norris, former In This Moment bassist Kyle Konkeil, and keyboardist Matthew Tarach.

The group released its self-titled debut album in 2013; they are currently searching for a new singer to fill the vacant spot left by Bonner’s departure.

Megadeth also plan to continue, with bassist David Ellefson telling fans they are “looking at all the options” to move forward as a band.