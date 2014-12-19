Former Megadeth duo to form new band

Former Megadeth duo Shawn Drover and Chris Broderick are set to form a new band together.

Drummer Drover and guitarist Broderick quit Megadeth within hours of each other last month, and Broderick says the pair have unfinished business.

He plans to make a solo album in 2015, but at the same time, he and Drover have already recruited an as-yet-unnamed singer and are talking to record labels about their new band.

Broderick tells Liquid Metal: “One of the things that I’ve really recently become very excited about is, through talking with Shawn Drover, we’ve talked about how we had all this material that was never gonna get released, all these killer, heavy riffs that we had written.

“So we just decided, ‘Hey, why don’t we put the stuff out? Why don’t we form a band and get out these killer riffs, just to see what people think?’ So we formed a band, we’re working with a killer singer — he’s awesome — and we’ve got record labels that have made some good offers on the table, and we’re really excited about where that’s gonna go.”

Insisting there was no major falling out leading up to their departures, Broderick says he and Drover just felt the time was right to move on from Megadeth.

He adds: “It was a great time to move on. And I think, talking with Shawn, he was in the exact same place. We had talked about it and had thought about it for a little bit. And so when Shawn quit, it was, like, ‘What happened?’ I knew that we had talked about it, but he did it – he actually just left the band.

“We talk all the time, and so I knew that he had thought about it and I had been thinking about it. But as soon as he quit, I knew he had made the right decision. Because Megadeth is going to be ramping up for their next CD recording cycle, and if you’ve got trepidation about being a part of something, you don’t wanna commit to that process, the writing process, and then bail on them.

“When Shawn quit, that instantly became clear to me. So I decided that night after Shawn did it, I was, like, ‘It is the right time.’”

Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson said recently that the group would continue and that new members would be recruited in due course.