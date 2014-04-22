Scar The Martyr singer - it could be you

Scar The Martyr have invited public applications for the role of replacing Henry Derek Bonner as frontman.

Joey Jordison’s outfit split with the singer last month after he said he’d left, citing “business decisions I cannot simply ignore.” The drummer later lashed back, saying: “Scar The Martyr has parted ways with Henry, not the other way around.”

Now the band say: “As recently mentioned, Scar The Martyr is looking for a new vocalist. Before we make a final decision we have decided to open up submissions to the public.

“If you are interested, email your tryout video to stmvocaltryout@stronghq.com. We look forward to seeing and hearing your submissions.”

The latest lineup includes guitarists Jed Simon and Kris Norris of Strapping Young Lad and Darkest Hour fame respectively, plus In This Moment bassist Kyle Konkiel and keyboardist Joey Blush.

Former Slipknot drummer Jordison recently said of work on Scar The Martyr’s second album: “We’ve been very focused – we couldn’t be more excited with how the music is coming out.”