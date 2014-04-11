Scar The Martyr singer quits

Scar The Marty singer Henry Derek Bonner has quit the band, he's confirmed.

He’s spent a year with what’s now Joey Jordison’s main project after he was fired from Slipknot in December.

And it doesn’t seem to be an amicable move – Bonner says: “I’m officially parting ways with Scar The Martyr due to personal differences, artistic direction and a slew of business decisions that I cannot simply ignore. I’ve given it a year of my life and now it’s time to move on.”

The vocalist is forming a new band with God Seed’s King Ov Hell and A Perfect Circle’s Jeff Friedl. He signs off: “My very best wishes to Scar The Martyr and their future success.”

Jordison’s outfit launched their self-titled debut album in October. The drummer last year revealed the material had come about after he wrote a series of songs which weren’t appropriate for Slipknot.

Corey Taylor and co blacked out their online channels at the end of February, confirming they were finally working on their first album since the death of Paul Gray in 2010. They recently confirmed they’d present a Japanese edition of their Knotfest event in November.