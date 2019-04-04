Former Katatonia members return with second thenightimeproject album

thenighttimeproject, who feature former members of Katatonia, October Tide and Letters From The Colony, will release their second album, Pale Season, through Debemur Morti Productions on June 28.

"I'm very pleased to finally be able to give some info over what we've been doing the past year," guitarist Frederik Norrman tells Prog. "This is easily one of the best albums I've ever been part of. Very proud of what we've managed to achieve."

The album title Pale Season does not refer to the eight out of twelve months where the weather in Sweden is a signature grey apparently. Instead, it refers to those less-colourful patches of memory - years that fly by without anything spectacular happening, which pale in comparison to the vividness of one’s childhood or the early days of romance.

Referred to as "an album for all those moments lost in between the extremes of the emotional spectrum", the band cite influences from Porcupine Tree and Opeth to Anathema and A Perfect Circle.

Full tracklisting is:

1. Hound

2. Rotting Eden

3. Binary

4. Final Light

5. Embers

6. Pale Season

7. Anti Meridian

8. Singals In The Sky

9. Meridian