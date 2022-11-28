"For the brothers. For the fans. For legacy": Pantera share video teasers to amp up excitement for reunion shows

With the reformed Pantera - composed of Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante - set to play their first show together on December 2, at the Heaven and Hell Open Air festival in Mexico, the band's social media accounts have kicked into gear to offer reminders of this much-debated reunion is all about.

Last night, November 27, a 34-second video teaser for the quartet's 2022/2023 tour was posted, declaring that the group's comeback - taking place without the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, obviously - is being staged, 'For the brothers. For the fans. For legacy.' The fact that the very first comment beneath this post on Instagram reads "For the money" is a reminder, however, that not everyone is on board.

Rex Brown, however, promises that fans are in for "one hell of a ride".



The bassist posted a picture of him with Wylde and Benante on social media, along with the message: "Get ready folks, this is gonna be one hell of a ride…and then some! This was the start of the ZW sessions that grew into a Monster. Five days ‘til Mexico City! Bolt in..."

Anthrax's Frank Bello came out in favour of the reunion last week, telling WRIF, "I think it's a great thing. Can you imagine the people that haven't seen this are gonna see these songs live? I think it's great for metal. I think it's great to pay tribute to Dime and Vinnie. I'm looking forward to it. I think when people see it, they're gonna bug out, because they're gonna do it right.

"It's, like, 'Yeah, man, wait 'til you see this.' This music should be celebrated. We're part of this metal thing, this metal family."

Pantera's world tour is scheduled to play:



Dec 02: Toluca de Lerdo Hell & Heaven Open Air, MEX

Dec 06: Monterrey Metal Fest, MEX

Dec 09: Bogotá Knotfest, COL

Dec 11: Santiago Knotfest, CHI

Dec 12: Santiago Movistar Arena, CHI*

Dec 15: Sao Paulo Vibra, BRA#

Dec 18: São Paulo Knotfest, BRA



May 26: Sofia Armeets Arena, BUL

May 27: Bucharest, Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, ROM

May 30: Budapest Barba Negra, HUN

May 31: Vienna Gasometer, AUS

Jun 2-4: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, GER

Jun 2-4: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, GER

June 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, POL

June 12: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

June 13: Berlin Verti Music Hall, GER

June15: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

June 21: Hamburg Edel Optics, GER

Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, NOR

* Headline show

# with Judas Priest