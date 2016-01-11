Football fans divided over Phil Collins track

Phil Collins’ Who Said I Would could be dropped as the walkout song for French football giants Paris Saint-Germain after more than 20 years.

The song – from Collins’ 1985 album No Jacket Required – has blared out of the Parc des Princes stadium’s sound system as the team take to the field for decades, but was changed temporarily in the wake of last year’s Paris terror attacks as a tribute to the victims.

Club bosses chose to play O Ville Lumiere (O City of Light) instead and are now considering making the switch a permanent one. O Ville Lumiere is a Parisian adaptation of Scottish national anthem Flower Of Scotland.

Fans are divided over the issue, according to France Football. One supporter, Alexis, says: “Frankly, I do not find it suitable. When players enter the field, you need a catchy sound that moves. That is not the case with O Ville Lumiere. I love this song, but the music of Phil Collins as the players enter – it gives me chills. Do not touch a tradition like that.”

Others say the traditional Paris anthem O Ville Lumiere would give the club a relevant anthem, similar to Liverpool FC’s use of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Fan Julien says: “I think PSG the idea is excellent, because it is a historical song of supporters.”

A final decision on which song to use will be made this month.