Trending

Foo Fighters to play 3 UK club shows

By Louder  

Grohl and co offer London and Brighton hints ahead of Invictus Games set

The Foo Fighters are set to play three UK club shows ahead of their Invictus Games set on Sunday - and now they've hinted at two of the location.

Dave Grohl and co headline the event at London’s Olympic Park on Sunday. Over the weekend they tweeted a picture of a drumkit featuring an image of Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson on the bass skin, saying: “Michael and Freddy think it would be a shame to just do one show while we’re in the UK.”

This morning they posted an image of a power socket on Facebook and said: “Sure missed you…now, let’s do three club gigs this week…” It’s speculated the picture could refer to the Brixton Electric venue.

On Monday evening they added a picture of Brighton rock with the clue: “It’s so good to know there’s still a little magic in the air…I’ll weave my spell,” which could indicate a show at the White Rabbit.

A third clue is expected soon, with full details to follow.

The Foos will release eighth album Sonic Highways in November.