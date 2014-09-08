Foo Fighters to play 3 UK club shows

The Foo Fighters are set to play three UK club shows ahead of their Invictus Games set on Sunday - and now they've hinted at two of the location.

Dave Grohl and co headline the event at London’s Olympic Park on Sunday. Over the weekend they tweeted a picture of a drumkit featuring an image of Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson on the bass skin, saying: “Michael and Freddy think it would be a shame to just do one show while we’re in the UK.”

This morning they posted an image of a power socket on Facebook and said: “Sure missed you…now, let’s do three club gigs this week…” It’s speculated the picture could refer to the Brixton Electric venue.

On Monday evening they added a picture of Brighton rock with the clue: “It’s so good to know there’s still a little magic in the air…I’ll weave my spell,” which could indicate a show at the White Rabbit.

A third clue is expected soon, with full details to follow.

The Foos will release eighth album Sonic Highways in November.