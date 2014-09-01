Foos offer more Sonic seconds

The Foo Fighters have released a single riff from upcoming eighth album Sonic Highways.

The brief clip comes in a Vine video that shows one of their vinyl test-pressings on a turntable, and adds to the single Dave Grohl scream they teased last month.

The eight tracks of Sonic Highways were each recorded in a different city. Describing it as the most intense Foos album to date, Grohl recently said: “There’s something deeper and more musical to it. I think these cities and these people influenced us to stretch out and explore new territory – without losing our sound.”

It’s launched worldwide on November 10 while the documentary series begins its run on US TV next month.

The band play London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on September 14, and more tour dates are expected in due course.

Tracklist