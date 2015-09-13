Foos TV series wins 2 Emmys

The Foo Fighters’ Sonic Highways documentary series won two Emmy awards at last night’s annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

The eight-part production, which tied in with the album of the same name, was successful in the Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming an Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming categories.

It had also been nominated for another two awards.

Foos mainman Dave Grohl originally said he’d never work the same way again after the stress of putting together the album, which saw the band working in eight different US cities while exploring the musical history of each.

But he recently revealed: “There is going to be another Sonic Highways season. It might or might not be international – it might only be England, or England and other places.”

The band enjoyed additional UK chart success on Friday when 2009 compilation Greatest Hits returned to the top 20 in the album charts, as a result of their British appearances earlier in the week.

Grohl calls stage fall ‘blessing in disguise’