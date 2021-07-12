Foo Fighters share fiendishly funky video for Bee Gees cover You Should Be Dancing

As part of their upcoming release for Record Store Day on July 17, the Foo Fighters have served up the first taste of their Bee Gees cover album, Hail Satin, with a rendition of the 1976 hit single You Should Be Dancing.

We're still not entirely sure what brought on Dave Grohl and co.'s excursion into the world of disco, whether it be a case of living out forgotten dreams or being held secretly captive by a sadistic Bee Gees aficionado, but if one thing's for sure, we know that their upcoming 10-track EP will be packing some serious spunk.

Aside from the obvious lack of flared trousers and retro shades, the Foos' cover – which will be released under their disco-inspired pseudonym the Dee Gees – fuses Grohl's debonair Barry Gibb impression against warping bass, funky percussion, keys, a trio of dressy back-up singers and fiendish riffing. Really, what more could you want?

On top of You Should Be Dancing, Hail Satin will include a wealth of classic Bee Gees songs such as Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than A Woman, Andy Gibb’s Shadow Dancing, as well as reworked versions of five Medicine At Midnight tracks.

As a cheeky side note, the band suggest: "For optimal results, listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know…)".

Speaking of Hail Satin, which was recorded at the band’s own Studio 606, the band say: “Introducing… the Dee Gees!!! Hail Satin – coming to a local record store and dance party near you July 17!!”

Watch below:

Hail Satin track listing:

Side A - The DEE GEES

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman

Side B - Live at 606

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting On A War

No Son Of Mine

Cloudspotter