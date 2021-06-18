Foo Fighters Hail Satin with the release of Bee Gees’ covers EP for Record Store Day

Having been cooped up for so long during lockdown, unable to live our best lives, it’s entirely understandable that now we’re getting unshackled once more, everyone is looking to get a little loose, a little wild, perhaps even a little sexxxy…

Yep, even Nate Mendel, even Nate Mendel.

We’re gonnna assume that’s why Foo Fighters have decided to pay tribute to the Isle Of Man’s greatest export, the undisputed Kings Of Disco, the Bee Gees, on a new EP.



Having unleashed their inner jive talkers earlier this year by covering the Gibb brothers’ classic You Should Be Dancing for the UK’s own Jo Wiley, it appears that Dave Grohl and co. have been infected by Saturday Night Fever, because now they’re set to offer up a whole fistful of Bee Gees classics on the excellently-titled Hail Satin EP, as a Record Store Day exclusive, credited to the... wait for it… Dee Gees!



And not only that, but the lads have bunged a bunch of live takes of songs from their own 2021 ‘party’ album, Medicine At Midnight, on the flipside. Nice!

Emerging on July 17, Hail Satin boasts five disco monsters on side A - You Should Be Dancing, Night Fever, Tragedy, More Than A Woman plus Andy Gibbs’ Shadow Dancing and then five tracks from Medicine At Midnight, recorded live at their own 606 studio, on Side B.

"For optimal results, listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know…)," the band say with a cheeky wink, and no, we‘re not going to explain that reference if you don’t know, you know.

Hail Satin track listing:

Side A - The DEE GEES



01 You Should Be Dancing

02 Night Fever

03 Tragedy

04 Shadow Dancing

05 More Than a Woman

Side B - Live at 606



01 Making A Fire

02 Shame Shame

03 Waiting On A War

04 No Son Of Mine

05 Cloudspotter