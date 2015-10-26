Trending

Lamb Of God track in horror game show trailer

512 features in promo for Hellevator series

Lamb Of God track 512 has been used by the makers of a US TV game show with a horror theme.

Hellevator is broadcast on Game Show Network, and producers asked the band for the tie-in to promote the upcoming series.

The lyrics were inspired by frontman Randy Blythe’s ordeal in a Czech prison in 2012, before he was acquitted of the manslaughter of a fan. He was assigned to cell number 512 while he waited to be allowed home. The track appears on latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang.

Blythe says: “Our fascination with the horrors of history – which is part of the theme of our album – is also evidenced in Hellevator, and the tone of the show is a perfect fit with the vibe of 512.

“Much like our music, the show takes you to a place you’re not sure you want to go to. But if you’re brave enough, it’s an amazing experience.”

Lamb Of God tour the UK with Megadeth next month.

