Foo Fighters announce Everything Or Nothing At All stadium tour for 2024

Foo Fighters have announced a US stadium tour for 2024. This latest leg of of the Everything Or Nothing At All tour will kick off with a pair of shows at New York Citi Field on July 17 and 19, and wrap up at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on August 18.

The news comes after Dave Grohl & Co. released a 15-second teaser video at the weekend, which featured an animated compass and an audio excerpt of Nothing At All, from this year's But Here We Are album. In June, the band announced a run of UK shows for next June.

Support at the US dates will come from a number of bands, with Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, L7, The Hives, Amyl and The Sniffers and Alex G scheduled to appear. Full dates and details below.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Oct 07: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Oct 10: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Oct 14: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Nov 26: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates

Nov 29: Perth HBF Stadium, Australia

Dec 02: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Dec 04: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Dec 06: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Dec 09: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Dec 12: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Austalia

Jan 20: Auckland Go Media Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 24: Christchurch Apollo Projects Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 27: Wellington Sky Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 13: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, UK

Jun 15: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, UK

Jun 17: Glasgow Hampden Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Stadium, UK

Jun 22: London Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jun 27: Birmingham Villa Park Stadium, UK

Jul 17: New York Citi Field, NY *

Jul 19: New York Citi Field, NY #

Jul 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA #

Jul 23: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA #

Jul 25: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH *

Jul 28: Minneapolis Target Field, MN ^

Aug 03: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO *

Aug 07: San Diego Petco Park, CA $

Aug 09: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA #

Aug 11: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA %

Aug 16: Portland Providence Park Soccer Stadium, OR %

Aug 18: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA %

* with Pretenders & Mammoth WVH

^ with Pretenders & L7

# with The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers

$ with The Hives & Alex G

% with Pretenders & Alex G

