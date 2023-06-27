Foo Fighters announce run of huge UK shows

Six weeks ago Foo Fighters posted a message on their website, referencing "forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced” live dates in The UK. Last weekend the band played a surprise set at the Glastonbury Festival. And now they've finally announced their first set of UK tour dates since 2018's Concrete and Gold Tour.

The Everything Or Nothing At All Tour will arrive in The UK next summer, kicking off at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on June 13, and wrapping up at Birmingham's Villa Park on June 27.

In between they'll play four more shows, with performances lined up for Hamden Park in Glasgow, the Municipality Stadium in Cardiff, and two nights at the Olympic Stadium in London. Full dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from Friday, June 20 at 9am, with pre-sale information online now. Support at the shows will come from Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Himalayas, Honeyblood, Hot Milk and Shame.

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottawa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 06: Big Sky Wildlands Festival, MT

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 07: Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereia, Brazil

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Oct 07: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Oct 14: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Nov 26: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates

Nov 29: Perth HBF Stadium, Australia

Dec 02: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Dec 04: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Dec 09: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Dec 12: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Austalia

Jan 20: Auckland Go Media Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 24: Christchurch Orangetheory Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 27: Wellington Sky Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 13: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, UK *^

Jun 17: Glasgow Hampden Stadium, UK **@

Jun 20: London Stadium, UK *#

Jun 22: London Stadium, UK **%

Jun 25: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK *&

Jun 27: Birmingham Villa Park Stadium, UK **%

* Wet Leg provides main support

** Courtney Barnett provides main support

^ Loose Articles opens

@ Honeyblood opens

# Shame opens

% Hot Milk opens

& Himalayas opens

Tickets to all shows apart from UK on sale now.



