Grohl air-drums to help heal leg

Dave Grohl is air-drumming to help his broken leg heal, he’s revealed.

And the Foo Fighters mainman says he’s noticed a big different after being forced to change his drumming style to take account of the injury.

He’s been performing in a custom-built throne since falling off a stage in Sweden last month. The incident forced the Foos to cancel a handful of shows including a headline spot at Glastonbury – but the band were soon back on the road.

Grohl tells Q: “I’ve been air-drumming along to Led Zeppelin three times a day.”

Real drumming involves playing the bass pedal with his left foot rather than his usual right. “Ever since I started playing, my right calf muscle has been twice the size of my left, from stomping the hell out of my pedal,” he says.

“Now it looks like a sad little chicken wing.”

Meanwhile, he plays bass on supergroup Teenage Time Killers album Greatest Hits Vol 1, out this week and also featuring Corey Taylor, Randy Blythe, Neil Fallon and others.

Grohl tells Rolling Stone: “Bass is probably my favourite instrument to play standing up. I went in and knocked out a bunch in one day – I don’t even remember how many.”

And he’s delighted with the result: “The fucking thing was stuck in my CD player for months. I listened to it every single fucking day. It’s just full of heroes.”

