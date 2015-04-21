Teenage Time Killers detail star-studded debut

Supergroup Teenage Time Killers will release their debut album on July 31, it has been confirmed.

The band featuring Dave Grohl, Corey Taylor, Reed Mullin and Randy Blythe issue the 20-track Greatest Hits Vol. 1 via Rise Records, with pre-orders available now. Fans who purchase ahead of launch will be given the track Hung Out To Dry as an instant download. A preview of the track can be heard below.

Teenage Time Killers is the brainchild of Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Mullin, My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy and producer John ‘Lou’ Lousteau. Reed’s COC bandmates Mike Dean and Woody Weatherman are also members, along with Foos guitarist Pat Smear, former Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra, one-time QOTSA bassist Nick Olivieri and Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba – among others.

In total, there are 35 members. Mullin previously told TeamRock: “There’s some pretty big names. But pretty much everybody on the list, I’ve known forever. It kind of reminds me of the old days when I used to put on punk rock shows in Raleigh, and I’d get my friends from Richmond or DC to come and play a show.

“The only guy I didn’t know on this was Corey Taylor, but Lou from the studio is friends with him, and he was like, ‘I’ll do it next week.’”

The record – which features some covers, but mostly original tracks – was recorded at Dave Grohl’s 606 Studios in California.

TEENAGE TIME KILLERS GREATEST HITS VOL. 1 TRACKLIST