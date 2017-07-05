Trending

Watch Foo Fighters play new track Dirty Water

By News  

Foo Fighters perform their new track Dirty Water for the first time in Paris - from upcoming album Concrete And Gold

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have performed their new track Dirty Water live for the very first time.

It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming album Concrete And Gold which will arrive on September 14 via Columbia Records – and the Foos decided to play the song during their set at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Monday night.

Introducing the track, vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl tells the crowd: “So this is where I stop looking at the setlist and we just start playing songs that we want to play.

“This is a song that we’ve been waiting to play for everybody – nobody’s heard this song yet but we like it and every night before we come onstage, we sit backstage and we play it just because it’s kinda nice.”

Last month, Grohl revealed that Concrete And Gold would feature one of the biggest pop stars in the world and previously said of the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways: “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever.

“To make a gigantic rock record but with producer Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement. Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

Foo Fighters have several dates remaining on their European tour and also recently announced they would play London’s O2 in September to mark the venue’s 10th anniversary.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

  1. T-Shirt
  2. Run
  3. Make It Right
  4. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
  5. La Dee Da
  6. Dirty Water
  7. Arrows
  8. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
  9. Sunday Rain
  10. The Line
  11. Concrete And Gold

Foo Fighters 2017 tour dates

Jul 06: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain
Jul 07: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal
Aug 19: Osaka Maishima Sports Island, Japan
Sep 10: Berlin Lollapalooza, Germany
Sep 19: London The O2, UK

Watch the Foo Fighters mind-warping new video, Run