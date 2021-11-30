Foo Fighters announce tour, abruptly pull show after venue rejects band covid protocols

Foo Fighters have announced a North American tour. The new dates will kick off The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, on May 14. After visiting Europe for previously announced shows in June and July, the North American dates will resume on July 17 at New York Citi Field, before finishing with two shows at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles the following month. New dates highlighted below.

One of the new shows, due to be held at the Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN, on August 3, has already been canceled, after the venue – located on the University of Minnesota campus – rejected the band's covid safety protocols.

In a statement on Twitter, the band said, "Due to Huntington Bank Stadium's refusal to agree to the band's covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue. We apologise for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement – one that will prioritise the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

"The university declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective," public relations director Jake Ricker told the Star Tribune.

The stadium doesn't currently require patrons to provide proof of negative covid test results before entry, and does not require the wearing of masks.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 3 at 10am local time.

Dec 02: Las Vegas Dolby Live, NV

Dec 04: Las Vegas Dolby Live, NV|

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Feb 26: Tempe Innings Festival, AZ

Mar 15: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 20: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Mar 22: Asunción Asuncionico Festival, Paraguay

Mar 25: Bogotá Festival Estereo Picnic, Colombia

Mar 27: São Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 14: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

May 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

May 20: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

May 22: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 24: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

May 27: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA

Jun 08: Berlin Flughafen Tempelhof, Germany

Jun 10: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 12: Milan I-Days, Italy

Jun 14: Basel St. Jakob-Park, Switzerland

Jun 16: Valencia Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Spain

Jun 18: Lisbon Rock in Rio Lisbon, Portugal

Jun 20: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium , Spain

Jun 22: Nîmes Festival de Nimes, France

Jun 23: Nîmes Festival de Nimes, France

Jun 25: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford, UK

Jun 27: Birmingham Villa Park, UK

Jun 30: London Stadium, UK

Jul 02: London Stadium, UK

Jul 17: New York Citi Field, NY

Jul 19: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 22: Toronto Rogers Centre, Ontario

Jul 24: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 27: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Jul 29: Montreal Oshega Music and Arts Festival, Quebec

Aug 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 03: TBC Minneapolis, MN

Aug 06: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, Colorado

Aug 08: West Valley City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 19: Big Sky Events Arena, MT

Aug 13: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

