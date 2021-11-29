Watch Dave Grohl’s disturbing black metal cover of Lisa Loeb’s Stay (I Missed You)

Dave Grohl and his producer pal Greg Kurtsin have relaunched their entertaining Hannukah Sessions cover songs series, kicking off their 2021 offerings with a deliciously-warped, black metal-inspired take on Lisa Loeb’s 1994 hit single Stay (I Missed You).

For those playing catch-up here, in 2020 the Foo Fighters frontman chose to celebrate Hanukkah with the release of cover versions of eight songs by Jewish artists, one for each day of the holiday season, in collaboration with Kurstin.

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year,” he explained as the series launched last year. “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.”

The 2020 Hannukah Sessions series saw the pair release memorable covers of songs by the Beastie Boys, Drake, Peaches, Mountain and more.

And now the 2021 Sessions are here…



“Welcome back to the menorah, y’all,” Grohl says by way of an introduction. “Let’s kick it this year’s Hanukkah sessions with one of Dallas, Texas’s favorite Jewish daughters. So put on your coffee shop spectacles and your Betsey Johnson dress and HAVA listen to this… Stay by Lisa Loeb.”

Stay tuned for our daily updates on the 2021 Hanukah Sessions.